TBWA\London nabs Grey's Katie Jackson as MD

Jackson led the M&S account at Grey.

TBWA\London: Jackson and Tate
TBWA\London: Jackson and Tate

TBWA\London has hired Grey London’s Katie Jackson as managing director after a year-long search to fill the vacancy.

Jackson will join TBWA in April and report to chief executive Sara Tate. She will work closely alongside head of planning Michelle Gilson to help manage client services, operations, new business and developing the agency’s mobile division, which launched last year. 

As joint head of account leadership at Grey, Jackson ran the flagship Marks & Spencer business. She started at the WPP agency in 2017. Campaign reported yesterday that the brand is splitting its clothing and food ad accounts, keeping the former with Grey.

Before Grey, Jackson was head of account management at Brothers and Sisters, where she led the Carphone Warehouse business and oversaw the Center Parcs "Bears" campaign. She has also worked at Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R (now Y&R London) and as head of marketing at clothing brand ME&EM. 

Tate said: "It’s taken a year to find a world-class suit who complements my background as a strategist but also has the hustle and disruptive spirit that embodies TBWA. Katie is the perfect TBWA pirate because she is ambitious, creative, whip-smart and, above all, full of energy and ideas about how to keep improving the agency and disrupting the market. Her arrival is perfectly timed to help us manage some big new-business wins and I’m really looking forward to working with her."

