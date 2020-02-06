TBWA\Media Arts Lab names Liz Taylor as MD to grow London office

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the ad agency dedicated to Apple, has appointed Liz Taylor as managing director in London as it plans to expand the office.

Taylor will lead the London outpost and is the first executive to move from the agency’s Los Angeles headquarters to a leadership position in one of its global hubs. She will continue to report to global president Katrien De Bauw, who is based in Los Angeles.

Since 2018, Taylor has served as global executive director for iPhone at TBWA\Media Arts Lab, where she supervised work for product launches and global campaigns, including the long-running "Shot on iPhone". In her new role, she will bring her expertise in Apple's business to deliver work throughout Europe.

TBWA\Media Arts Lab said it is focusing more on developing tailored work for local markets around the world. London is the agency’s second-largest office and its creative leader is executive creative director Stephen Hancock.

De Bauw said: "The transition of a trusted leader like Liz moving to our London office reflects our ambition of growing each office around the world and strengthening the team and the work to create cultural impact for our client around the globe. Liz has proven her keen ability to lead and we have the utmost confidence she will do great things in London."

Before TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Taylor led account teams for agencies including Wieden & Kennedy, AKQA, Martin and GSD&M, and she has handled clients such as Delta Air Lines, Verizon Wireless, Comcast and Hallmark.

Taylor said: "Working closely with the clients in Cupertino and our global MAL teams has provided me with a unique understanding of Apple and the creative and operational excellence needed to deliver engaging communications for the world’s greatest company.

"The London office has delivered many notable campaigns under Stephen Hancock’s creative leadership. I look forward to bringing the insights I’ve gained so far to help enhance both the creative product and our partnership with Apple in this region. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity and excited to pave the way for greater mobility within our network."