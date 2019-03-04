TBWA wins global brief to launch fintech player Refinitiv

Refinitiv, the fintech company that was previously the Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters, has appointed TBWA\London to its global advertising account without a pitch.

The Thomson Reuters unit became a standalone business last year following a $20bn deal with a consortium of investors led by private equity fund Blackstone.

TBWA\London will create Refinitiv’s first ad campaign, with support from TBWA\Chiat\Day in New York, that will target more than 100 international markets, including major financial hubs such as London, New York, Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney. Launching during the first quarter of 2019, the work will include outdoor ads and print partnerships with The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and The New York Times.

The strategy behind the campaign is based on the idea that "data is just the beginning", meaning data is just a starting point to unlock possibilities and creative solutions, rather than an end in itself.

Eileen Lynch, the chief marketing officer of Refinitiv, said: "This is an exciting time for us as we launch a new company, building on our history and the trust our customers have in us, as well as our new brand foundation, and we are looking forward to sharing our story with the marketplace.

"We partnered with TBWA to best articulate the Refinitiv brand because of their success at launching some of the most iconic brand platforms over time. With the future of financial markets ever evolving, ‘Data is just the beginning’ reflects the potential we can achieve with our customers in a complex world."