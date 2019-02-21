Matthew Miller & Faaez Samadi
TBWA's Ian Pearman quits advertising

Former Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO boss is quitting after a stint in Singapore.

TBWA today announced that Asia president Ian Pearman is leaving the creative agency.

Pearman is exiting advertising entirely and joining a consumer services startup headquartered in Singapore. "It has been an amazing adventure at TBWA and I’ve achieved more than I ever hoped in relatively short order," he said. "After 23 years in the advertising business, the timing feels right to scratch that entrepreneurial itch and the opportunity to join a visionary new venture was just too tempting to say no to."

Pearman joined TBWA\Asia in August 2017, taking over the president role from Philip Brett, who took a London-based role as global chief operating officer. Pearman was chief executive of Omnicom sister agency AMVBBDO in London.

Under his tenure, TBWA launched several new offerings in the region, including consultancy service Disruption and production facility Bolt. Pearman was also named Asia-Pacific Creative Agency Head of the Year at Campaign’s Agency of the Year Awards 2018 in December.

TBWA said Pearman’s successor will be announced "in due course", with Brett providing support on an interim basis as needed. Pearman will remain with the agency for a short handover period. 

Troy Ruhanen, president & chief executive of TBWA\Worldwide said: "Ian has helped to fuel the existing momentum around innovation for the Asia collective. He has led a great team who will continue to create disruptive work and run a suite of business offerings that will help our clients capture a greater share of the future. I’ve never been one to stand in the way of someone who wishes to try something entrepreneurial and am confident we will have a seamless transition."

A version of this story was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific

