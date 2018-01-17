Emily Tan
Teads hires from Karmarama, FT, and AOL for new senior team

Video outstream company Teads has made ten new senior hires for its London office to support its UK and international growth.

Justin Taylor, managing director of Teads UK
The new hires will also extend the company's product offerings into new areas as well as help develop new formats and personalisation technologies Teads introduced last year.

Leading this round of new hires are three UK industry directors:

  • Jamie Toward, formerly managing partner, content at Karmarama, is now industry director of FMCG
  • Charlotte Williamson, formerly head of luxury at the Financial Times, is now industry director of luxury
  • Ian Webber, formerly global head of automotive at AOL, is now industry director of auto

These industry directors are tasked with supporting the global strategic accounts team and helping agencies and clients understand how best to use their digital ad spends.

They will report to Marc Zander who leads the strategic accounts team globally. 

Commenting on Toward's new role, Ben Bilboul, chief executive of Karmarama said: "Jamie has been instrumental in building a brilliant data driven content team at Karmarama, that’s helped achieve two DMA Grand Prix for Unibet and the Army. We wish him huge success at Teads and look forward to continuing collaboration."

A spokeswoman for Karmarama declined to speak on the immediate future of Toward's former post but promised that there would be news soon. 

The FT and AOL were also contacted for comment but were unable to reply before publication.

Teads has also bolstered its senior team, through hires and promotions, across all areas of the business. Some of the more significant hires were Imran Khan, who joins from Ground Truth as vice-president of strategic development; Emily Brewer, who joins from inSkin as head of publishing; and Graham Alexander, UK director of marketing, who joins from Maxus. 

