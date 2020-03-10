Ben Bold
Teads' new tech extends reach of social campaigns to premium media

Platform helps brands reach quality titles such as GQ, Atlantic, Time and Vogue.

Teads: connects advertisers with premium publishers

Teads, the global media tech platform, has launched a product that extends the reach of video campaigns aimed at social media to premium platforms.

Dubbed InRead Social, Teads claims the technology provides brands with a "frictionless complement" to their social activations, allowing advertisers to reach up to a further 19.3 million unique users via premium pubishers.

The launch follows a beta phase that involved more than 125 global brands and delivered hundreds of millions of video views across titles including GQThe AtlanticTime and Vogue.

Teads’ verification partner Moat recorded an average viewing time of eight seconds for the campaigns, beating the industry benchmark for social media. Many of the participating advertisers experienced a significant reduction in cost per completed view – up to 70% in some cases, Teads said.

Accordingly, Danone tested InRead Social for its Actimel and HiPro brands and said it helped to reach new audiences faster by accessing beyond pure social media.

Elisabetta Corazza, Danone’s head of digital, said: "It really surprised me how seamless it was to extend and expand the user base with a few clicks while maintaining the quality of our creative. Our results achieved 66% CTR [click-through rate] lift above benchmarks for Actimel’s campaign and over 137% lift for HiPro’s campaign."

Todd Tran, Teads’ chief strategy officer, added: "InRead Social provides brands with an attractive complement where they can reach net new audiences outside the walled gardens and achieve better in-view time while maintaining cost efficiency.

"We’ve made it very simple for brands and agencies to repurpose their creative assets within Teads’ curated garden of premium editorial content."

