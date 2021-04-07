Team GB goes to Haven ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Haven has unveiled a three-part series to mark the caravan holiday park chain’s partnership with Team GB for the rearranged Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Created by Iris and starring Derek comedian and actress Kerry Godliman, "Team GB's Haven holiday" features Team GB athletes including road cyclist (and Rio 2016 gold medallist) Owain Doull; retired men’s artistic gymnast Nile Wilson; and women’s 100-metre sprinter Asha Philip.

While Doull gets “mentally prepared for gold” with Haven’s Extreme Drop, Wilson embarks on a crazy golf course and Philip tries not to “hit the wall” on the brand’s Crazy Climber.

The campaign launched on YouTube yesterday (6 April) alongside activity on the brand’s social channels.

“It’s our ambition to be the most-loved brand for UK coastal holidays and holiday homes,” said Sarah Chapman, head of brand and marketing at Haven.

“Our sponsorship of Team GB shows people that Haven is a modern British brand they should be proud to consider this summer, packed with activities the whole family can enjoy.”

Tim Ellerton, commercial director at Team GB, added: “We’re under four months to Tokyo 2020 and the excitement is building with teams being announced and final preparations made, so it’s great to see partners like Haven adding to the buzz with the launch of this fun new campaign.

“It promises to be an awesome summer of sport and it’s great to share in this excitement with Haven.”

At the end of 2019, Haven launched a TV ad campaign to highlight its "winning formula for a coastal break".

Digby Lewis, creative director for branded entertainment a Iris, said: “With UK staycations on the rise, we needed to capitalise on the moment and show that comedy can be an effective technique to drive positive associations with a brand.”

"Team GB's Haven holiday" was written by Andrew Chaplin, Digby Lewis, Peter Maynard and David Prideaux, and directed by Andrew Chaplin through Pops Production.