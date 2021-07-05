Fayola Douglas
Team GB-inspired art turned into AR filters by Purplebricks

Olympic-inspired artworks brought to life.

Estate agent Purplebricks is amplifying its sponsorship of Team GB by releasing Olympic-themed augmented reality filters ahead of the Tokyo 2020 games.

The four filters are inspired by artwork created by current and former athletes for the Purplebricks "#HomeSupport" campaign. These artworks are appearing on Purplebricks "For sale" signs across the UK.

Each artist created an image that depicts what "home support" means for them. Works include Rio 2016 silver medallist and professional boxer Joe Joyce's "Inspiring pride"; professional triathlete Vanessa Raw's "United" and Scottish footballer Leighton McIntosh's "Shine through". Former rugby player Henry Fraser, who paints using his mouth after being paralysed, created "The torch". 

The filters aim to generate social buzz, and provide a way for the nation to virtually cheer on the athletes competing in Tokyo. The AR work is part of a wider suite of social assets conceived and designed by full service creative agency CHS, that aim to bring to life the story of the multichannel #HomeSupport campaign across national and local targeting.

Gemma Schmid, head of brand at Purplebricks, said: "As a tech-led hybrid estate agent, it was really important for us to bring our 'Home support' campaign to life in a digitally innovative way that tied in with all our real-world activations and incredible artwork that has been produced."

Purplebricks began partnering Team GB in 2019 and is the official estate agent of Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The partnership will run through to the end of 2021. 

Last year, it launched Team GB sponsorship creative work by SnapLondon that confirmed its positioning as “still the official estate agent of Team GB”. The playful work features estate agent "Alice" who is trying to help athletes find homes over video calls.

