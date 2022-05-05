Teapigs brews first campaign for TV

Teapigs has launched its first TV campaign with “Tea life”.

Created by Dog, Cat & Mouse, the ad is a series of snapshots of tea lovers living their lives, captured by Dan Burn-Fonti and directed alongside him by Mark Howard and Jo Tanner.

Set to a reworked version of Good Life by Inner City, the images create a stop-motion effect as the tea lovers play golf with their tea bags, give them as gifts to loved ones and are even served them in the bath.

A voiceover from Friday Night Dinner actress Tamsin Greig tops off the ad, telling viewers to: “Live large. Brew big.”

Steve Stokes, founder of DCM, said: “The best modern brands make incredible products, have a commitment to sustainability and have an air of irreverence to them. Teapigs are a perfect example of this.

“We’re excited to be creating work that reflects this and is so contrary to the predictable clichés of the premium tea category.”

Media planning and buying was handled by John Ayling & Associates, with support from We Grow Start-Ups, and the ad will air on ITV and ITV Hub from 4 May for four weeks across London. The ad will roll out to other regions later this year.

Louise Cheadle, Teapigs’ co-founder and chief tea taster, said: “We’re really excited about going on TV for the first time, it’s time to shout a lot louder about the great quality tea we have been sourcing and selling for the last 15 years.”