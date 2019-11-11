Gurjit Degun
Is this a teaser for the John Lewis Christmas ad?

The 10-second spot invites people to meet Edgar.

John Lewis: 10-second trailer
A video of a dragon-style door knocker has appeared on Twitter that looks like it is a teaser for John Lewis & Partners' much-anticipated Christmas ad.

The 10-second film shows a person using the door knocker, which has a dragon face. The door then opens slightly to reveal what looks like a fire. It ends with the strapline "Meet Edgar. 14.11.19" and the hashtag #ExcitableEdgar.

The teaser suggests that the spot will be out on Thursday. In previous years, John Lewis has released the ad on social media in the morning.

It will be Adam & Eve/DDB’s 11th ad for the retailer. Last year, the work featured the life of Sir Elton John in a spot called "The boy and the piano". It coincided with John’s farewell tour.

Yesterday (Monday), John Lewis and Waitrose & Partners released a montage of their past Christmas ads.

A spokeswoman at John Lewis told Campaign: "We are lucky enough to enjoy lots of speculation around our TV ads, but we don't tend to comment because we want to keep the surprise."

