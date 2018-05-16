How technology has changed consumer behaviour in cosmetics - and what this means for everyone

This is an extract of a longer piece, which is publishing here shortly…

Across industry and sector buying habits are changing. Digital technologies enable consumers to live, have a dialogue with, and experience brands in entirely new ways. The modern consumer expects a two-way conversation and nowhere is that more the case than in cosmetics. Suzy Ross, senior advisor at Accenture, explains: "Brand owners today have a direct relationship with customers. Brands who put their customers at the heart of the product and the product experience will beat those who don’t."

Ukonwa Ojo, senior VP at CoverGirl, says: "New technologies in products, and also in tools, services, digital and social media make it easy for beauty lovers to access trends, looks and content."

Although shopping is evolving to an increasingly fast digital model, stores remain the primary purchase channel, with 93.5% of shoppers buying in-store, but not for long. Spend continues to shift online, however, with 65.9% of sales expected to move online by 2022*. Here are three major consumer trends…

#1 Made for social

The desire to be "selfie-ready" is important for younger consumers who want to portray a flawless look on social media and emulate the style of stars such as Kim Kardashian or Tanya Burr. Almost a quarter (22%) of women aged 16-24 said they wear make-up to create a camera-ready look, up from an average of 7% the previous year.

"Brands are no longer in control. Our consumers demand what they want, and then co-create with us. Marketers can stay ahead by being consumer-obsessed and hearing and seeing certain signals even before they’ve fully emerged. We do a lot of trend sensing through sophisticated research and social-listening techniques," says Ojo.

#2 The influence of influencers

Established celebrities with huge social presence have created new direct-to-consumer brands that target specific market gaps. Kim Kardashian has become the face of contouring, regularly posting videos on Instagram with her professional make-up artist @MakeupbyMario showing users how they can ‘contour just like Kim’ at home.

Then there is Kylie Jenner: she created a global online buzz around her make-up empire, Kylie Jenner Cosmetics. It has reportedly made over £300 million in retail sales in just 18 months. The first product, Kylie Lip Kits, sold out within a minute and sent prices on re-sale sites soaring.

Expertise is socially enabled and can eclipse big above-the-line brand activations and in-store experiences. Consumers produce YouTube tutorials with beauty application tips, making them even more relatable. Last year, according to Statista, beauty-related views on YouTube increased to 88 billion – up from 55 billion in 2016.

#3 Individual customer experiences

"There is no average customer in the beauty market," explains Kyra White, head of brand activation at Benefit Cosmetics. "Some feel overwhelmed and need guidance on products and techniques, others know what they want, watch beauty tutorials and read the latest reviews."

Beauty brands are looking not only to be more inclusive in the way they show bodies, skin tones and people of varying ages in marketing campaigns, but also to revamp products.

Sixty-one per cent of women in the UK were not able to find their foundation match in 2016, according to Raconteur. Women with darker skin tones often end up paying 70% more for foundation from specialist ranges.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty range is one of the brands answering this problem. It brings more choice to black women and was valued at over £50m in the first month the products went on sale.

*This is an edited extract from a longer piece on how digital has changed consumer behaviour in cosmetics.