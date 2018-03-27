Ted Baker creates pop-up for latest collection

The activation features a monochrome colour scheme with "translucent opalescent panels laid out in a graphic zigzag pattern".

The five-week pop-up will have yoga every Wednesday with "light and colour therapy techniques". For example blue will be used for boosting productivity.

On Thursdays the space will be open to walk-in nail appointments. There will also be styling events held by fashion influencers.

The new collection will be available to shop and those who purchase something will receive a gift.

The pop-up runs from 26 March to 4 May in Old Street station.