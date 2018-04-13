How Ted Baker is creating deeper connections through experiences

It is the first time that the brand has opted for a lengthier experience which is also shoppable.

The five-week installation, which launches its "Colour by Numbers" collection, features the new clothing, as well as events such as yoga sessions, a walk-in nail clinic and styling advice workshops.

Ted Baker's marketing manager, Irene Celli, said: "We wanted a space where people could interact with the clothes and we could give them a memorable experience.

"With five or six weeks we get the time to get the consumers to come back and really interact with them on a deeper level."

The activation is in Old Street Station in London until 4 May. It was created in-house.