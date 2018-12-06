Teenage Cancer Trust hires Paul Brown for top marketing role

Teenage Cancer Trust has appointed Paul Brown as its first permanent director of marketing and communications.

Brown will join the charity in February and takes over from Alison Cowan, who has held the role on an interim basis since April.

Cowan has overseen a restructure of the charity’s marketing function, with the aim of increasing capacity and skills in brand management, content and digital. Prior to her appointment, marketing was part of the remit of director fundraising Kate Collins - who has since been promoted to chief executive.

Brown is currently chief marketing officer at the Prince’s Trust, where he has worked at the charity since 2002. Brown became head of marketing in 2005 and joined the senior management team in 2007.

His appointment follows a recruitment process involving young people from Teenage Cancer Trust’s Youth Advisory Group.

Commenting on the appointment, Collins said: "Paul’s skill, enthusiasm and experience – as well as his commitment to the vision and purpose of the charity – shone through during the selection process."

Brown added: "At the Prince’s Trust, I have learned that everyone deserves support at the most difficult times in their lives. I am looking forward to helping to make sure that every young person with cancer can access the advice and support they need."