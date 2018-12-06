Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Teenage Cancer Trust hires Paul Brown for top marketing role

Brown spent 16 years at Prince's Trust.

Teenage Cancer Trust hires Paul Brown for top marketing role

Teenage Cancer Trust has appointed Paul Brown as its first permanent director of marketing and communications.

Brown will join the charity in February and takes over from Alison Cowan, who has held the role on an interim basis since April.

Cowan has overseen a restructure of the charity’s marketing function, with the aim of increasing capacity and skills in brand management, content and digital. Prior to her appointment, marketing was part of the remit of director fundraising Kate Collins - who has since been promoted to chief executive.

Brown is currently chief marketing officer at the Prince’s Trust, where he has worked at the charity since 2002. Brown became head of marketing in 2005 and joined the senior management team in 2007.

His appointment follows a recruitment process involving young people from Teenage Cancer Trust’s Youth Advisory Group.

Commenting on the appointment, Collins said: "Paul’s skill, enthusiasm and experience – as well as his commitment to the vision and purpose of the charity – shone through during the selection process."

Brown added: "At the Prince’s Trust, I have learned that everyone deserves support at the most difficult times in their lives. I am looking forward to helping to make sure that every young person with cancer can access the advice and support they need."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago

Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

AGENCY
VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

Promoted

December 06, 2018

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

MEDIA
Five ways to make digital stand out

Promoted

December 06, 2018

Five ways to make digital stand out

AGENCY
"New opportunities for brands in a new Europe" reveals McCann Worldgroup study

Promoted

December 05, 2018

"New opportunities for brands in a new Europe" reveals McCann Worldgroup study