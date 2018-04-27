Gurjit Degun
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The Telegraph annual gin experience moves to Hurlingham Club

The Telegraph's annual gin experience is moving to the Hurlingham Club in London.

The Telegraph annual gin experience moves to Hurlingham Club

The two-day event is in its fourth year and has previously taken place at the Kensington Roof Gardens, which closed earlier this year.

The experience will feature guided tastings, talks and giveaways. Fever-Tree will be hosting a masterclass called "Around the world in five gins". There will also be a masterclass from Hi-Spirits with full details yet to be announced.

Susy Atkins, Neil Ridley and Joel Harrison from The Telegraph will also be offering their advice. Tickets for the event range between £60 and £80.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Getting under the skin of social creative

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Getting under the skin of social creative

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Is your agency a tiger or a wolf?

Promoted

April 27, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Is your agency a tiger or a wolf?

MEDIA
You're racist, ageist and homophobic (without even knowing it)

Promoted

April 26, 2018

You're racist, ageist and homophobic (without even knowing it)

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi

Promoted

April 23, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi