Telegraph, FT and TTG top winners at 2020 Campaign Publishing Awards

Telegraph Media Group was the big winner at the 2020 Campaign Publishing Awards, collecting four prizes, including Content Studio of the Year for its branded content arm Spark and Launch of the Year for Telegraph Women’s Sport.

Campaign hosted a virtual online ceremony, split over two days, because of coronavirus distancing rules.

The owner of The Daily Telegraph picked up two awards on the first day – for Event of the Year Business Media for its autism conference in association with SAP and Commercial Campaign of the Year for "Live without leaving" for John Lewis & Partners – before winning for Spark and TWS on day two.

The Financial Times and travel brand TTG Media each landed three prizes.

The FT won both Media Business of the Year and International Media Business of the Year in the business media categories.

Finola McDonnell, chief communications and marketing officer of the FT, won Business Leader of the Year for overseeing its "Capitalism: time for a reset" campaign.

Pippa Jacks, group editor at TTG Media, was named Editorial Leader of the Year in business media – to add to two prizes, Commercial Leader and Brand of the Year in business media, picked up by TTG on day one of the awards.

Hearst UK won Media Business of the Year in consumer media, beating a competitive field that included the Evening Standard, which was highly commended, as well as Bustle Digital Group, Dennis Publishing and i.

Other winners included LadBible Group, which picked up Editorial Campaign of the Year for "Blood without bias"; Comedy Central, which was named Editorial Team of the Year in consumer media; and Uwern Jong, co-founder of travel title OutThere, who was named Editorial Leader of the Year in consumer media.

This is Spoke, a youth-focused podcast series, which features authors, musicians and poets, won Podcast of the Year for Penguin Random House, Fremantle and BMG.

Rakesh Patel, head of sales for UK and pan-EMEA at Spotify, was chair of the judges and the judging took place remotely over Zoom.

The entry period ran from January to December 2019, meaning the winners are an important benchmark of success from the pre-coronavirus era.

Telegraph Media Group announced this week that it had brought forward a decision to "significantly downsize" Spark because of the "impact" of Covid-19 on the advertising market.

See all the winners at https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/campaignpublishingawards.