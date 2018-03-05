

8/10

Reviewed by Alexandre Bourgeois, social media specialist, Jellyfish

Ten Words by Jeremy Waite

Published by Lulu

I've been following the work of Jeremy Waite for a few years now so when Ten Words arrived in the post, I knew I was in for a treat. But to be brutally honest, I approached Ten Words as just another book of quotations. I soon realised I was wrong.

Ten Words was written in just 100 days - quite the feat for someone juggling a family and the many keynote speeches he’s been delivering as IBM’s "evangelist". The book is a collection of stories about 140 famous characters from all walks of life, who all disrupted their industry - inspiring Waite to inspire others today.

"Businesses should view people not as resources but as sources"

It pledges to communicate "big ideas" in "small words and short sentences". And it does.

As one of the most influential marketers in the UK, Waite is well versed in understanding his audience. So, when he wrote this book, it’s clear that he not only cared about the content but also the way the stories would be delivered to his readers.

Ten Words is tailored to those, like me (and probably you too), whose attention spans come up short. Most of the 140 stories are a maximum of 250 words, fit on a single page and can be read from top to bottom in just over a minute. And, to grab the attention of the reader, each character is introduced by one of their own 10-word quotes, statements or philosophies. The rest of the page gives their background or a summary of their innovative way of thinking. Often, both.

To pick out the most interesting stories is a hard and very subjective job. But amongst the 140 biographies, some are definitely applicable to today’s marketing industry. For example, in 1947, Estée Lauder said that "influencers make the brand" – this is a soundbite we’re used to hearing today but back then it was truly visionary.

"Businesses should view people not as resources but as sources," said Whole Foods co-founder and chief executive John Mackey and it’s a quote that definitely rings true in today’s knowledge economy. Adding to this theory with another excellent contribution is American internet entrepreneur, Reid Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn, who said: "The value of your network should be your greatest asset".

Ten Words is a great (and fast) reading experience, not only because I discovered new people and llearnt more about the ones I only knew by name, but also because it helped me to top up my "to read", "to watch" and "to listen" lists. And that, I think, is exactly what Waite intended.