TENA and AMV BDDO wins Channel 4 Diversity in Advertising Award

TENA and AMV BDDO has scooped this year's Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising Award.

The brand pitched a campaign that aims to educate viewers about the realities of the menopause and ageing, and has won £1m worth of advertising on Channel 4 and £100k of social media campaign support by 4Studio.

Channel 4 chose to address ageism following research that analysed 1,000 TV ads and found only 29% of talent cast in TV adverts are over the age of 50, and only 12% of them were cast in lead roles.

Eve Sleep & Creature London were highly commended by the judges. Other runners up include: Hidden Hearing (by The Sharp Agency), Baileys (VMLY&R), Shelter (Who Wot Why) and Boots (VMLY&R).

The five runners-up will be offered match funding of up to £250,000 to produce the campaign ideas about ageism that they pitched.

“The Diversity In Advertising Award is a testament to Channel 4’s commitment to ensure representation and inclusion remain a priority across all of our output above and beyond our editorial content,” Channel 4 chief revenue officer Verica Djurdjevic said.

“It’s so important that we keep challenging perceptions and encourage better representation and authenticity in advertising.”

The Marketing Society chief executive Sophie Devonshire, one of the judges, added: “The quality of campaigns was truly inspirational and showed how diversity can bring so much to the creative process and generate incredible ideas. I’m really looking forward to seeing TENA and AMV BDDO’s campaign on air next year.”

Previous winners of the Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising Award focussed on disability (won by Maltesers), mental health (Lloyds Bank), the portrayal of women in the media (RAF), the lack of representation and stereotyping of the LGBTQ+ community (Starbucks) and Black, Asian & Minority Ethnic Culture (EA Sports).