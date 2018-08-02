Tencent vice president talks breaking online-offline boundaries

Campaign caught up with Tencent’s vice president, Davis Lin, at Cannes Lions. There’s been quite a stir at this year’s event regarding China’s expanding role in global marketing standards, and Lin offers a well-informed voice on the matter.



In the last decade, Tencent has seen massive growth thanks to the increasing demands of Chinese consumers, and their altered expectations in thanks to adoption of mobile. The company has made a habit of building seamless communication methods for consumers, and this has translated well for brand-building efforts as well.



The role of WeChat in particular has played an important role in the upheaval of transaction methods towards mobile payment. Meanwhile, smart retail, while once a long-distant whim, is now being integrated into tasks as simple as picking up groceries.



Tencent is developing across the board to help more traditional brands improve acquisition methods—flipping their script on consumer engagement to involve ecommerce, one-click purchase and more digitally-minded methods of buying products and services.



Check out the video above to get Lin’s take on these subjects and more.

Source: Campaign Asia-Pacific