Tesco ad promotes in-store social distancing

Tesco has unveiled a campaign showcasing the supermarket’s efforts in promoting social distancing in its stores.

Shot overnight in the brand’s Stevenage Extra store on Wednesday, "‘Keeping you safe" features real staff members as they explain the supermarket’s public-health measures, including separate entry and exit points, social-distancing advice, one-way aisles and protective screens at tills.

"These [measures] are to here to help you shop as safely as you can. Because now, more than ever, every little helps," store manager Jamie Welch declares as the TV ad comes to a close.

The spot will launch tomorrow (Saturday) and run over the weekend, including during Channel 4’s Googlebox and ITV’s screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

A Tesco spokesperson said: "We know how hard NHS staff are working at the moment. So, as a thank you for everything they’re doing, we are extending our shopping times for NHS workers, introducing new priority hours between 9am and 10am on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as opening our doors for them an hour earlier on Sundays."

Tesco has allocated an hour every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning at 9-10am in large stores to give vulnerable and elderly customers priority to shop.

The supermarket has also announced that it will be limiting the number of items customers can put in their online shopping basket to 80 in order to create more delivery slots moving forward.