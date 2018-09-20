Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Tesco celebrates Finest landmark with edible exhibition

Experience includes an edible rainbow and a bubble-catching game as the supermarket's premium product line turns 20.

Tesco is marking the 20th anniversary of its premium Finest range with an edible exhibition created by Bompas & Parr.

"Devour" launches on 11 October in Shoreditch, London, for three days and will have six rooms that "take the concept of a tasting menu to a new, fully sensorial and interactive level".

Visitors will be welcomed with an aperitif inside a Tesco Finest Vintage Grand Cru Champagne bottle, where they will be part of a bubble-catching experience. There will also be the chance to walk into a Himalayan salt mine, play a wild mushroom symphony and experience an edible rainbow.

Guests will be given a headset at the start of their journey to record their reactions to the foods they taste through brain waves.

Hannah Gunn, head of Finest brand, said: "We're extremely pleased to be collaborating with Bompas & Parr for our anniversary celebration, bringing together our expertly created food and drink with their experimental approach to edible experiences. 'Devour' gives people an opportunity to become immersed in an unforgettable, exceptional taste experience."

