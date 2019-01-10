Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Tesco enjoys best Christmas sales growth since 2009

Festive campaign helped boost brand perceptions, according to chief executive Dave Lewis.

Tesco enjoys best Christmas sales growth since 2009

Tesco grew its UK supermarket sales by 2.2% over the six weeks to 5 January, reflecting a Christmas boost for the retailer. Meanwhile, growth in the quarter ending 24 November, including Black Friday, was 0.7%.

Strong growth in the Christmas period for Booker, the wholesaler acquired by Tesco in 2017, of 6.7% led to an increase in sales for the whole UK and Ireland business of 2.6%. Sales fell at Tesco’s operations in Europe and Asia.

Speaking on a call to journalists, chief executive Dave Lewis said Tesco’s Christmas campaign had worked "very well".

The messaging was successful in supporting the brand’s values of "everybody being welcome, recognising people as individuals".

Lewis added: "The thing that’s really interesting is it’s about being much more connected, much more insightful and real about how people do live their lives."

Tesco shared brand perception data from YouGov that showed its quality and value perception were up by 3.5 and 4.5 percentage points respectively.

Lewis was tight-lipped about plans to mark Tesco’s centenary this year, saying only that it was looking at "a number of ideas".

Earlier this week, Tesco launched a press campaign promoting price cuts, with double-page ads in several newspapers.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

OOH can be a force for social good

OOH can be a force for social good

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
Brands must rethink how they talk to women

Brands must rethink how they talk to women

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
Stay safe, stay back warns Highway England

Stay safe, stay back warns Highway England

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
ADLAND: Creating ideas with the SoCal spirit

ADLAND: Creating ideas with the SoCal spirit

Promoted

Added 45 hours ago