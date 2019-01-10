Tesco enjoys best Christmas sales growth since 2009

Tesco grew its UK supermarket sales by 2.2% over the six weeks to 5 January, reflecting a Christmas boost for the retailer. Meanwhile, growth in the quarter ending 24 November, including Black Friday, was 0.7%.

Strong growth in the Christmas period for Booker, the wholesaler acquired by Tesco in 2017, of 6.7% led to an increase in sales for the whole UK and Ireland business of 2.6%. Sales fell at Tesco’s operations in Europe and Asia.

Speaking on a call to journalists, chief executive Dave Lewis said Tesco’s Christmas campaign had worked "very well".

The messaging was successful in supporting the brand’s values of "everybody being welcome, recognising people as individuals".

Lewis added: "The thing that’s really interesting is it’s about being much more connected, much more insightful and real about how people do live their lives."

Tesco shared brand perception data from YouGov that showed its quality and value perception were up by 3.5 and 4.5 percentage points respectively.

Lewis was tight-lipped about plans to mark Tesco’s centenary this year, saying only that it was looking at "a number of ideas".

Earlier this week, Tesco launched a press campaign promoting price cuts, with double-page ads in several newspapers.