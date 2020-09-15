Tesco grants superpowers to unsuspecting shoppers in major discount push

Tesco has launched a major campaign for its expanded Clubcard loyalty programme.

Three fantastical films, by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, dramatise the “superpowers” that come to Clubcard holders.

In the debut spot, a woman called Gillian is unassumingly wandering the aisles of a Tesco shop when she realises her loyalty card holds greater powers. It suddenly morphs into a magic wand that lowers the prices of products in store, as well as allowing her to fly and cast spells.

The tagline concludes: “Tesco Clubcard: The power to lower prices”.

The campaign will span TV, out of home, print, radio, social and digital. The first TV ad launches today (15 September) during ITV’s Emmerdale, with the others to follow later this month.

It was created by Marc Rayson and Callum Prior, and directed by Dom & Nic through Outsider. MediaCom is the media agency.

Tesco’s expanded “Clubcard Prices” offering will give card holders exclusive deals and discounts on branded and own-brand products. It was first rolled out in 2019 during the supermarket’s “Prices that take you back” centenary campaign.

The brand is increasingly pushing its competitive pricing as this becomes a top priority for many shoppers during the economic recession. Earlier this year, Tesco began price-matching its products with hundreds of items from Aldi to compete with the German retailer.

Alessandra Bellini, chief customer officer of Tesco, said: “Clubcard Prices will feature across stores, every week, as a way to reward our customers for their loyalty.

"By scanning their Clubcard app or tapping their Clubcard, customers and colleagues will access hundreds of exclusive deals on familiar branded and own-brand products.

"We are excited to make Clubcard even more valuable and bring this innovation to customers with an engaging campaign which helps Customers feel savvy and in control.”