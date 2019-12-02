Tesco hosts activation with taste of Christmas past, present and future

Tesco is inviting Londoners to enjoy a Christmas dinner themed around time travel as it marks its 100th anniversary.

It will give diners a taste of Christmas past, present and future. Tesco began life as a group of market stalls in Hackney in 1919, set up by Jack Cohen.

The activation mirrors Tesco's time-travelling Christmas ad, by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, that features Joel the delivery driver visiting different moments in the past century.

Guests will get a welcome drink inspired by different eras, while the experience will also feature swirling projections, music and light, and "time-travelling" hosts.

Costing £19.19 per person, visitors will enjoy an 11-course tasting menu showcasing Tesco's Christmas range. Food will be served against a background that changes to reflect the changing times, from Art Deco to the swinging 60s to the present day.

The first 10 courses will reimagine what people of each decade from the past 100 years would have enjoyed around Christmas, featuring dishes such as festive ham terrine, prawn cocktail and cheese fondue.

The final course will showcase the taste of Christmas future, inspired by the work of Tesco product development chefs and analysis of trends over the past century to predict what Christmas dinners will look like going forward.

The "Feast of the century" activation is taking place during 4-5 December in a former police station in London's Covent Garden.