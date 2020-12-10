Tesco, McDonald’s and Coke are Campaign readers’ favourite Christmas ads

Tesco’s “No naughty list” has been picked by regular Campaign readers as their favourite ad from a list of this year’s major Christmas campaigns, in a poll run this week on the Campaign website.

The supermarket’s upbeat spot by Bartle Bogle Hegarty received 12.1% of the more than 1,000 votes cast in the unscientific poll of registered users of Campaign, who are those most likely to work in advertising, media and marketing.

Second among this subset of readers was Christmas stalwart John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners. The pair's stylistically varied campaign, “Give a little love”, won the votes of 9.2% of logged-in users. It was followed by McDonald’s (8.7%), Sainsbury’s (8.6%), Burberry (7.2%) and Amazon (7%).

If all of the more than 2,500 votes cast – which includes those from anonymous website users – are taken into account, Tesco finished third, with 9.2% of votes. It came two places behind McDonald’s “Inner child”, created by Leo Burnett, which pipped Coca-Cola’s “The letter”, by Wieden & Kennedy, by a single vote, with both ads scoring 9.6% of all votes cast.

For logistical reasons, Campaign created a list of 12 options for this poll, including the ads that have generated the most discussion among the creative community and those that have scored highly in measures of performance from companies such as Unruly and Kantar.

The ads included in the poll were from Aldi, Amazon, Argos, Burberry, Coca-Cola, Disney, Great Ormond Street, John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners, Lego, McDonald's, Sainsbury's and Tesco.

Campaign also allowed voters to choose another ad that did not appear in the list, however. The ads attracting the most “write-in” votes were those from TK Maxx (1.5% of all votes cast), the Co-op (1.2%), NHS Charities Together (1.2%), Plenty (0.9%) and Lidl (0.6%).

Other brands to receive several write-in votes included Asda, Branston, Bumble, Facebook, Greenies, Morrisons, Marks & Spencer and Smyths. Those receiving a single vote, meanwhile, included "Dave's Sheds of Romford".