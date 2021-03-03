Kim Benjamin
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Tesco Mobile runs snarky letter of apology... on behalf of rival networks

Campaign criticises competitors for raising prices mid-contract.

Tesco Mobile: campaign created by BBH
Tesco Mobile has pledged to honour its price freeze on consumers’ contracts and is calling on other networks to reverse their price hikes.

A press ad, created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty and titled "Sorry", outlines how other mobile networks have increased bills mid-contract and compares this to Tesco Mobile’s approach. The mobile provider claims it has never increased customers’ prices mid-contract and has no intention of doing so.

The creative behind the ad was prompted by research from YouGov, commissioned by Tesco Mobile, which highlights the impact of mobile tariff mid-contract price rises on cash-strapped consumers.

Findings from a sample size of just over two thousand adults, show that half of those surveyed were not aware a mobile network could put up prices mid-contract, with the same amount not understanding terms used in small print that enable networks to raise tariffs.

Tom Denyard, Tesco Mobile CEO, said: “Beyond being misleading, our research has shown that mid-contract price rises in our industry will have a financial impact on those who have already been hit hard. There could not be a worse time for networks to implement their biggest price rises. For a family of mobile users, the increased costs mean less items in the weekly shopping basket or additional pressure to pay a bill that was higher than expected.”

Tesco Mobile said it is the only network to offer a "tariff promise" - guaranteeing no mid-contract price rises for its customers.

The campaign was created by James McComb and Tom Drew.

