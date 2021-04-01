Tesco Mobile seeks to change perceptions with TV ad push

Tesco Mobile is represented as an imaginary supermarket in its latest work, created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

The campaign follows a shopper as they move through a make-believe store, stopping for “value baked in” at the bread counter, perusing shiny new handsets at the meat counter, picking up “frozen contracts” in the freezer section, loading up with jumbo boxes of data in the laundry aisle, and getting 10% off their grocery shop at checkout.

“Supermarket mobile” was created by Lawrence Bushell and Luke Till, and directed by Tiny Bullet through Thomas Thomas Films.

In the background trolleys waltz to the soundtrack of Frankie Valli’s Can't Take My Eyes Off You

Rachel Swift, chief marketing officer at Tesco Mobile, said: “Our campaign showcases the wonderful things that happen when Tesco and mobile come together. We want to show customers all we have to offer – things they can’t get from other networks such as incomparable value and being treated like family, not just a number.”

Designed to illustrate the benefits of aligning a mobile contract to supermarket shopping, the campaign launches on TV, OOH, PR, digital and social channels from today (2 April) with media planning and buying handled by MediaCom UK.

Last month Tesco Mobile ran a snarky letter of apology to other mobile providers, pledging to honour its price freeze on consumers’ contracts and calling on other networks to reverse their price hikes.

Tesco Mobile, which claims to have more than five million customers, is a joint venture between Tesco and O2.