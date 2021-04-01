Jennifer Small
Added 43 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Tesco Mobile seeks to change perceptions with TV ad push

Supermarket promotes the qualities it brings to its mobile customers in major above-the-line push.

Tesco Mobile is represented as an imaginary supermarket in its latest work, created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty. 

The campaign follows a shopper as they move through a make-believe store, stopping for “value baked in” at the bread counter, perusing shiny new handsets at the meat counter, picking up “frozen contracts” in the freezer section, loading up with jumbo boxes of data in the laundry aisle, and getting 10% off their grocery shop at checkout.

“Supermarket mobile” was created by Lawrence Bushell and Luke Till, and directed by Tiny Bullet through Thomas Thomas Films.

In the background trolleys waltz to the soundtrack of Frankie Valli’s Can't Take My Eyes Off You 

Rachel Swift, chief marketing officer at Tesco Mobile, said: “Our campaign showcases the wonderful things that happen when Tesco and mobile come together. We want to show customers all we have to offer – things they can’t get from other networks such as incomparable value and being treated like family, not just a number.”

Designed to illustrate the benefits of aligning a mobile contract to supermarket shopping, the campaign launches on TV, OOH, PR, digital and social channels from today (2 April) with media planning and buying handled by MediaCom UK.

Last month Tesco Mobile ran a snarky letter of apology to other mobile providerspledging to honour its price freeze on consumers’ contracts and calling on other networks to reverse their price hikes.

Tesco Mobile, which claims to have more than five million customers, is a joint venture between Tesco and O2.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

TV's near future: everything you need to know

TV's near future: everything you need to know

Promoted

Added 42 hours ago
Audience addressability: 2021’s biggest digital ad opportunity

Audience addressability: 2021’s biggest digital ad opportunity

Promoted

Added 45 hours ago
Campaign webinar: We’re better together

Campaign webinar: We’re better together

Promoted

March 26, 2021
The surprising truth about Waze

The surprising truth about Waze

Promoted

March 26, 2021