Tesco Mobile targets money-conscious families amid coronavirus crisis

Campaign highlights network's grocery benefit as nation faces financial difficulties.


Tesco Mobile is positioning itself as a network that helps feed families as the nation faces an economic downturn. 

A new campaign, created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, aims to reach money-conscious shoppers and promotes the brand’s grocery benefit. It launches today (Monday) and will run across TV, radio, out-of-home and social media.

The offer allows new and upgrading customers to benefit from six months of Clubcard Plus, with savings of up to £40 a month in Tesco stores. At a time when many people are facing financial difficulties during the Covid-19 crisis, Tesco Mobile highlights its ability to help customers save money across the Tesco brand.

In the ad, a young father unboxes his new Tesco Mobile device and discovers more than he expected. A full Tesco grocery shop magically emerges from the box as well – enough to feed his entire family.

It was created by James King and Gary Higgs, and directed by Alex Southam through Black Sheep Studios. MediaCom is the media agency. 

Rachel Swift, chief marketing officer at Tesco Mobile, said: "With this campaign, we’re leaning in to the unique benefits our network can offer, more than we’ve ever done before. 

"We understand the difficulties many are facing right now and we’ve put the money-saving opportunities at Tesco at the heart of our message – all with a touch of magic to bring our proposition as ‘the only mobile network to help feed the family for less' to life."

