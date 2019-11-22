Tesco partners Channel 4, ITV and Sky for next step in Christmas campaign

Tesco and MediaCom have collaborated with Channel 4, ITV and Sky in what the retailer said was the first-ever brand partnership involving all three broadcasters.

Following on from the "Delivering Christmas" campaign – which sees a delivery driver travel to different eras of Britain during the festive season – Tesco has created a series of 10-second clips, produced by MediaCom and Somethin' Else, featuring celebrities from the broadcasters interacting with their time-travelling delivery driver.

The films feature stars from shows including I'm a Celebrity…Get Me out of Here!, Hollyoaks, The Chase, A League of Their Own and Soccer Saturday. Each ad will run during the show it features.

They will also be stitched together to form a "super spot" uniting shows from the three broadcasters. This will be preceded by an ident featuring the Tesco, Channel 4, ITV and Sky logos that will appear in a roadblock across all of the broadcasters' channels at 9.15pm tomorrow (23 November).

"2019 marks 100 years of Tesco helping families up and down the country celebrate Christmas and good food is part of the magic that brings us all together," Nick Ashley, head of media and campaign planning at Tesco, said. "We’re delighted to be working with the nation’s favourite shows on this partnership."

Jonathan Allan, chief commercial officer at Channel 4, said: "Our latest collaboration is another example of how commercial broadcasters are working together to deliver reach and impact for advertisers.

"We’re thrilled that Tesco took up the challenge of a joint broadcaster brief and that it has resulted in this brilliantly integrated, creative Christmas campaign. We look forward to more of these partnerships for brands in the future."

Earlier this year, Tesco launched a spot starring Mr Blobby and stop-motion animated clay characters Morph and Chas to celebrate 100 years of the brand.