Sara Spary
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Tesco plans Finest pop-ups selling posh wine this Christmas

Supermarket is looking to promote quality credentials in experiential campaign.

Tesco: preparing to launch Finest bar
Tesco: preparing to launch Finest bar

It might be the last place you would consider heading to enjoy a nice glass of red, but Tesco is reportedly launching a series of pop-ups that will sell its top-tier Finest range of wine and food. 

According to The Grocer, the supermarket is gearing up to open wine bars in major cities with their own sommeliers and a menu of platters.

The food industry magazine said Tesco planned to showcase a "carefully curated capsule collection of Tesco Finest products in a premium, exciting and unexpected way" over November and December as part of an experiential campaign. 

Tesco was reportedly looking at locations as large as 1,500 sq ft in London, as well as Birmingham and Manchester.

Campaign has approached Tesco for comment. A spokesperson said it was "pure speculation".

In 2016, Tesco launched a pop-up Finest bar in Soho. It had a menu of 70 wines for visitors to try, priced at £3-4 a glass. Experts were also on hand to answer questions, recommend different vintages and teach people about wine.

Tesco worked on the activation with Cube Communications.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now