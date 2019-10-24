Tesco plans Finest pop-ups selling posh wine this Christmas

It might be the last place you would consider heading to enjoy a nice glass of red, but Tesco is reportedly launching a series of pop-ups that will sell its top-tier Finest range of wine and food.

According to The Grocer, the supermarket is gearing up to open wine bars in major cities with their own sommeliers and a menu of platters.

The food industry magazine said Tesco planned to showcase a "carefully curated capsule collection of Tesco Finest products in a premium, exciting and unexpected way" over November and December as part of an experiential campaign.

Tesco was reportedly looking at locations as large as 1,500 sq ft in London, as well as Birmingham and Manchester.

Campaign has approached Tesco for comment. A spokesperson said it was "pure speculation".

In 2016, Tesco launched a pop-up Finest bar in Soho. It had a menu of 70 wines for visitors to try, priced at £3-4 a glass. Experts were also on hand to answer questions, recommend different vintages and teach people about wine.

Tesco worked on the activation with Cube Communications.