Emmet McGonagle
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Tesco revamps 'Food love stories' for lockdown

Campaign first launched in 2017.

Tesco: ad shows foodies as they cook during lockdown
Tesco: ad shows foodies as they cook during lockdown

Tesco has launched the next instalment of its "Food love stories" campaign with an ad celebrating the unifying power of food during the coronavirus pandemic.

Created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and set to Let Her Go by Passenger, "Your food love stories" shows members of the public make food in tribute of their loved ones, alongside the words of encouragement: "Dedicate the food you love to the people you love."

Launching tonight at 9pm on ITV, it encourages foodies to share their meals on social media using the hashtag #FoodLoveStories, It is supported by out-of-home activity hailing the efforts of key workers as Covid-19 continues to disrupt the nation.

The work was created by Oliver Short and Jennifer Ashton through Black Sheep Studios. Tesco's media planning and buying is handled by MediaCom.

"We’ve been celebrating 'Food love stories' – the food people love to make for the people they love – for more than three years," Alessandra Bellini, chief customer officer at Tesco, said. 

"So, during these uncertain times, it is really encouraging to see people turning to cooking to help bring them closer to family and friends, be that in real life or virtually.

"Whilst we may not all be able to physically be together at the moment, many are finding comfort in cooking recipes passed down through generations and we are delighted to see how families are finding themselves cooking and eating together more, ensuring these special dishes will continue to hold a special place."

It follows research from Tesco that found two-fifths of Brits have revived their passion for cooking while staying at home during the lockdown and 89% of people polled said they plan to keep up the habit once life returns to normal.

Tesco first launched the "Food love stories" campaign in January 2017. It won a Media Lion Grand Prix in 2018.

Tom Drew, creative director at BBH, added: "Giving those who are missing their loved ones a platform to dedicate a dish to them felt like a great way to flex our existing 'Food love stories' campaign."

Earlier this month, Tesco showcased one family’s efforts to learn how to cook their grandma's much-loved Easter lamb via webcam.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

"The IPA will help agencies and the industry to be resilient, to reorient and renew"

"The IPA will help agencies and the industry to be resilient, to reorient and renew"

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
MEDIA
Uncommon's ECD Sam Walker on clever comedy radio

Uncommon's ECD Sam Walker on clever comedy radio

Promoted

April 01, 2020
MEDIA
Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Promoted

March 20, 2020
AGENCY

9 ways you can make a D&I difference. Right now.

Promoted

March 17, 2020