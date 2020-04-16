Tesco revamps 'Food love stories' for lockdown

Tesco has launched the next instalment of its "Food love stories" campaign with an ad celebrating the unifying power of food during the coronavirus pandemic.

Created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and set to Let Her Go by Passenger, "Your food love stories" shows members of the public make food in tribute of their loved ones, alongside the words of encouragement: "Dedicate the food you love to the people you love."

Launching tonight at 9pm on ITV, it encourages foodies to share their meals on social media using the hashtag #FoodLoveStories, It is supported by out-of-home activity hailing the efforts of key workers as Covid-19 continues to disrupt the nation.

The work was created by Oliver Short and Jennifer Ashton through Black Sheep Studios. Tesco's media planning and buying is handled by MediaCom.

"We’ve been celebrating 'Food love stories' – the food people love to make for the people they love – for more than three years," Alessandra Bellini, chief customer officer at Tesco, said.

"So, during these uncertain times, it is really encouraging to see people turning to cooking to help bring them closer to family and friends, be that in real life or virtually.

"Whilst we may not all be able to physically be together at the moment, many are finding comfort in cooking recipes passed down through generations and we are delighted to see how families are finding themselves cooking and eating together more, ensuring these special dishes will continue to hold a special place."

It follows research from Tesco that found two-fifths of Brits have revived their passion for cooking while staying at home during the lockdown and 89% of people polled said they plan to keep up the habit once life returns to normal.

Tesco first launched the "Food love stories" campaign in January 2017. It won a Media Lion Grand Prix in 2018.

Tom Drew, creative director at BBH, added: "Giving those who are missing their loved ones a platform to dedicate a dish to them felt like a great way to flex our existing 'Food love stories' campaign."

Earlier this month, Tesco showcased one family’s efforts to learn how to cook their grandma's much-loved Easter lamb via webcam.