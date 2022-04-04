Tesco serves up hot cross brunch

Tesco is serving up a range of unusual Easter food in a pop-up cafe.

Open for five days from 5 April the "Tesco hot cross bun café" offers brunch, afternoon tea and five-course fine dining.

At the Easter-themed café every dish and cocktail served features unique twists on this year's range of Tesco hot cross buns.

The menu includes vegan hot cross bangers and smash at brunch and hot cross scones at afternoon tea. For dinner there will be hot cross bun espresso martinis and hot cross bun steak tartare.

To suit a range of needs plant-based and gluten-free options will be available. All food will be prepared by Tesco chefs.

Bookings can be made via OpenTable with a proportion of tables available during each session for walk-ins. All proceeds from the café will be donated to the supermarket's charity partner, the Trussell Trust, helping them to provide emergency food and support to people in crisis this Easter.

The dining experience is led and executed by Splendid and will take over Iron Bloom in Shoreditch. The activation was created in response to a brief to produce a creative activation that enhances Easter meal occasions whilst providing "buzz and talkability".

Splendid worked alongside production agency Push, with Cater, overseeing catering and staffing, and Goat Agency, which looked after influencer activity.

Alessandra Bellini, chief customer officer, Tesco, said: "After two years of pared-back celebrations, we wanted to do something special to bring people together this Easter – both through the 'Tesco hot cross bun café experience', and with this year's products.

"The hot cross bun is very much having a moment in 2022, as reflected by our focus on quality at an affordable price along with innovation in this year's ranges. We wanted to make sure that this year's was our best, but also go one step further and create a memorable Easter experience that allows hot cross bun lovers to enjoy our extensive offering in a variety of new and unexpected ways."

Debi Clay-Moore, client lead and client partnerships director at Splendid, said: "There's no doubt that the hot cross bun is an Easter icon, so how better to give a modern twist to the Easter meal occasion than by creating a memorable dining experience with the traditional treat at its heart.

"Easter is traditionally a very competitive space, especially amongst retailers, so with the Tesco Hot Cross Bun Café we sought to not only do something that was new, exciting and a UK first, but also an affordable way for families to enjoy the season, with prices from just £5 a head, what's not to love."