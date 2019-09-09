Tesco sponsors return of Supermarket Sweep



Twelve years after its last episode aired, Supermarket Sweep returns to TV tonight in a new primetime slot and with a new host – and Tesco has now been revealed as part of the team that made the revamp happen.

The UK’s largest retailer is sponsoring the game show, which was hosted by Dale Winton in its original run between 1993 and 2001, and in a previous revival in 2007. This time round, the programme has moved to an 8pm slot on ITV2, where it will be shown every weeknight for the next four weeks. Host Rylan Clark-Neal succeeds Winton, who died last year.

To promote the show, Tesco has launched an online film, created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty, in which Clark-Neal is given some training by a Tesco member of staff. The brand will also feature in sponsorship idents, showing around Supermarket Sweep, connected to Tesco’s 100th anniversary campaign, "100 years of great value".

Alessandra Bellini, chief customer officer at Tesco, said: "We’ve been celebrating 100 years of great value all year, so it’s incredibly exciting that we’ve helped bring back Supermarket Sweep – an iconic show that celebrates bagging a bargain and makes it brilliantly entertaining too. We hope customers will enjoy reliving the fun – or discovering it for the first time."

Clark-Neal called Supermarket Sweep "an icon of 90s telly", adding: "From the inflatables and in-jokes to the incredible knitwear – we’ve stayed true to the spirit of the original, but updated the format and added a touch of stardust to appeal to a whole new generation of trolley dashers."