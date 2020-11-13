Tesco throws out Santa's naughty list in Christmas ad with Britney Spears track

Tesco ditches Santa’s naughty list in a Christmas campaign encouraging people to enjoy themselves at the end of a tough year.

The ad, by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, shows members of the British public confessing the “naughty” acts they have committed during 2020, such as bad video-call etiquette and buying too much loo roll.

However, the retailer reassures people that the “naughty list” does not apply this year and they should kick back and enjoy the season by indulging in Tesco’s festive treats.

The soundtrack is Britney Spears’ Oops!...I Did It Again, while comedian Asim Chaudhry provides the voiceover.

The TV ad will break on Saturday (14 November) at 9:40pm during ITV’s The Voice. The campaign will also include press, out-of-home, radio, social, in-store and PR.

Alessandra Bellini, chief customer officer at Tesco, said: “At Tesco, we want to help customers celebrate and this year that didn’t just mean fabulous food and drink – they told us they were also looking for a bit of joy after a tricky year.

"Hopefully our ad will deliver that, while providing reassurance that – no matter how dodgy that home haircut was – you’re not alone and after this year, you’re definitely not on the naughty list, so embrace the festive treats.”

It was created by Daniel Seager and Steve Hall, and directed by Raine Allen-Miller through Somesuch. MediaCom is the media agency.

Tom Drew, creative director at BBH, added: “Who on earth would be on the naughty list after the year we’ve had? Hopefully we’ve made something to make people smile at a time when we need it most.”