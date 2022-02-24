Tesco warns of declining reach of TV advertising

Tesco marketing executives have warned the reach of TV advertising is diminishing but said there was "hope" for the relationship if brands evolve, according to a session at Campaign’s TV Advertising Summit.

Execs admitted their most recent campaign in 2021 had suffered an 11-point downfall in reach compared with the supermarket’s 2017 Christmas campaign.

Nick Ashley, head of media and campaign planning, said that between 35% to 40% of the brand’s overall spend goes on TV partnerships, but the 11-point decline made it “increasingly hard to justify the lengths we go to for these partnerships in this climate”.

Such partnerships include that made in November last year, a tie-up between Tesco and reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here; while in 2020, the brand sponsored the return of Supermarket Sweep.

The I’m a Celeb partnership coincided with a 8.1% increase in sales and Supermarket Sweep doubled the number of viewers in its time slot. The latter association followed Tesco’s “Prices that take you back” campaign, which won the Grand Prix at the IPA Effectiveness Awards in 2020.

Despite this success, data from the Thinkbox showed that more than 1,000 brands advertised on TV for the first time in the UK in 2020 and Ashley said this had made it increasingly harder to cut through the noise.

Also speaking at the event, Tom Mardon, Tesco's media manager, added: “When you couple that with the inflation we’ve seen in the past year, our budget simply isn’t going as far as it used to.”

As a result, the execs said they were increasingly looking for other options, such as subscription video-on-demand, connected TV, and addressable ads. They will no doubt be looking on with interest at today's news that ITV Hub is being replaced with an AVOD/SVOD service called ITVX.

Tesco outlined its three-point plan to protect its relationship with TV: to protect the unifying power of video and bring the best of TV to a digital world; to use software to make cross-device video planning possible; and to conquer fragmentation by funding better content.

Ashley said: “Is our love story over? I don’t think it is but I think our relationship needs to change and evolve.”

Tesco's media agency is MediaCom and its lead creative agency is Bartle Bogle Hegarty London.