Tesco’s Alessandra Bellini appointed Advertising Association president

The Advertising Association has announced that Alessandra Bellini, chief customer officer and executive sponsor for D&I at Tesco, is its new president.

Bellini, who takes up the role today (25 October), succeeds Keith Weed, the former Unilever marketing chief. Weed, who has completed a three-year tenure at the industry organisation, is also a non-exec director for WPP and Sainsbury’s and president of the Royal Horticultural Society.

Prior to joining Tesco as chief customer officer in 2017, Bellini worked at Unilever for more than 20 years, holding board-level positions in Italy, Central and Eastern Europe, and the US. She is a regular in Campaign's Power 100.

At the AA, Bellini will work with chair Philippa Brown – the chief executive of PHD – and CEO Stephen Woodford. As president, she will lead a council composed of media owners, agencies, brands and trade bodies.

Current focuses for the Advertising Association include rebuilding public trust in advertising through its "Trust" campaign, building a fully inclusive workplace via “All in”, and taking positive action on climate change through Ad Net Zero.

Woodford said: “Firstly, I would like to thank Keith for his enormous energy and commitment during his time as president.

“I am hugely excited now to welcome Alessandra, a greatly respected leader in the advertising and marketing spheres, as our new president. Her international experience in board-level positions across the world makes her perfectly placed to advocate for the strength and economic position of the UK’s advertising industry as we recover from the pandemic.”

Bellini said: “I’m delighted to join the Advertising Association as president. At a time when the industry is emerging from the pandemic and customer behaviour is evolving, responsible advertising has never been more important.

"It’s a privilege to represent members and I look forward to working with Stephen, Philippa and the team as we build on the fantastic work over the last few years and set an example on the issues that really matter.”