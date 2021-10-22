Shauna Lewis
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Tesco’s Alessandra Bellini appointed Advertising Association president

The chief customer officer at Tesco will succeed Keith Weed.

Alessandra Bellini: worked at Unilever before joining Tesco
Alessandra Bellini: worked at Unilever before joining Tesco

The Advertising Association has announced that Alessandra Bellini, chief customer officer and executive sponsor for D&I at Tesco, is its new president.

Bellini, who takes up the role today (25 October), succeeds Keith Weed, the former Unilever marketing chief. Weed, who has completed a three-year tenure at the industry organisation, is also a non-exec director for WPP and Sainsbury’s and president of the Royal Horticultural Society.

Prior to joining Tesco as chief customer officer in 2017, Bellini worked at Unilever for more than 20 years, holding board-level positions in Italy, Central and Eastern Europe, and the US. She is a regular in Campaign's Power 100

At the AA, Bellini will work with chair Philippa Brown – the chief executive of PHD – and CEO Stephen Woodford. As president, she will lead a council composed of media owners, agencies, brands and trade bodies.

Current focuses for the Advertising Association include rebuilding public trust in advertising through its "Trust" campaign, building a fully inclusive workplace via “All in”, and taking positive action on climate change through Ad Net Zero.

Woodford said: “Firstly, I would like to thank Keith for his enormous energy and commitment during his time as president.

“I am hugely excited now to welcome Alessandra, a greatly respected leader in the advertising and marketing spheres, as our new president. Her international experience in board-level positions across the world makes her perfectly placed to advocate for the strength and economic position of the UK’s advertising industry as we recover from the pandemic.”

Bellini said: “I’m delighted to join the Advertising Association as president. At a time when the industry is emerging from the pandemic and customer behaviour is evolving, responsible advertising has never been more important.

"It’s a privilege to represent members and I look forward to working with Stephen, Philippa and the team as we build on the fantastic work over the last few years and set an example on the issues that really matter.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Spark44 and MediaCom win Ocean digital outdoor contest

Spark44 and MediaCom win Ocean digital outdoor contest

Promoted

October 22, 2021
AGENCY
Employer Branding Reboot Ebook

Free ebook: Employer branding reboot 2021

Promoted

October 19, 2021
2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with Kieron Lewis

2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with Kieron Lewis

Promoted

October 19, 2021
FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2020

5 reasons to enter the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards

Promoted

October 13, 2021