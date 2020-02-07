How Tesco's TV love story "fundamentally rebuilt the brand"

Watch Nick Ashley, Tesco's head of media and campaign planning, and MediaCom partner James Parnum talk through the myriad of ways in which they used TV to turn around the retailer's business.

"What I love about TV is that it continues to challenge itself - to be better, to be braver, to add more layers to its skin," says MediaCom's Parnum. "It’s great news for the industry."

TV, with its story-telling power and reach, was inevitably at the heart of Tesco's always-on schedule. "Story-telling channels - TV and video - allow us to tell stories in a very, very emotive way," says Ashley. "And we know that that type of emotive advertising will drive the long term brand equity scores that we’re looking to develop." The campaign has rebooted the chain's reputation and food quality scores.

But, it is the appetite of the retailer and agency to take advantage of the innovations and opportunities of TV in all its forms over the past three years that has made most impact on the business and won over the 2019 judges.

"Tesco has been the turnaround story of the past four years, and TV in all its forms has played an important part in that," says Peter Duffy, chief customer officer at Just Eat and one of the 2019 Thinkbox TV Planning Awards judges.



"Year after year, there is a strong investment, with a real evolution in how TV is used, including new approaches to VOD and partnership innovation. Tesco’s approach has driven returns in short-term sales and long-term brand health, and has put clear blue water between itself and the competition."



Nick Hirst, executive strategy director at Adam & Eve/DDB, praises the way that the food retailer, operating in a fast-moving sector that’s so often defined by tactical and reactive promotions, held its nerve and trusted in the long-term power of TV. "Tesco shows long-term thinking in an age of short-termism – definitely something to celebrate."

The judges were similarly impressed by the work itself. Richard Morris, chief executive of Initiative, describes it as: "Beautifully articulated...a wonderful piece of work showing definite progression." And the progression kept pushing the work on. As Rachel Bristow, former partnerships director at Sky Media, notes: "Tesco has consistently evolved its approach to using TV."

