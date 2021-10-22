Maria Iu
Tetley salutes nation's tea drinkers in debut work by Neverland

Campaign launches new positioning and namechecks ‘flaskers’ and ‘dunkers’.

Tetley has unveiled a new positioning, “For the love of tea, for the love of Tetley”, to celebrate the nation’s love of a cuppa. 

It is the first campaign created by Neverland, which won the ad account earlier this year. The agency beat M&C Saatchi, VCCP and Wonderhood Studios in the pitch.

The TV and social media campaign is dedicated to the people who “love tea as much as we do”, from “flaskers” to “smugglers” to “dunkers”.

On-pack activation activity includes a redemption code that enables consumers to send a free brew to a loved one along with a personalised message via a microsite.  

The work was created by Dipesh Mistry and Drew Haselhurst, with the film directed by Jack Driscoll through Academy. 

MediaCom is the media agency, while Neverland also handles social activity. The campaign will develop further in 2022 online and on social channels. 

Tuuli Turunen, Tetley’s head of marketing, said: “We absolutely love this campaign – what a way to launch our new brand strategy. The ‘For the love of tea’ campaign speaks to all our consumers in a connected and joyful way.”

Jon Forsyth, co-founder of Neverland, added: “There’s nothing more brilliantly British than coming together over our shared love of tea. This campaign puts Tetley back at its rightful place, reclaiming the throne of Britain’s most loved tea.”

October 22, 2021
AGENCY
