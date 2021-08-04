Fayola Douglas
TfL announces marketer replacement for retired Chris Macleod

New director of customer and revenue joins from Eurostar.

Gabriella Neudecker: will begin her role at TfL in October 2021
Transport for London has appointed Gabriella Neudecker to the role of director of customer and revenue, following Chris Macleod's retirement, which was announced earlier this year.

Beginning her new role on 18 October 2021, Neudecker will be responsible for TfL's marketing and communications and will manage its advertising estate.

She joins TfL after spending nearly two years at Eurostar as marketing director, with responsibility for a range of commercial, brand and customer functions.

Prior to this, she was head of marketing, performance and insight at Experian, from June 2017. She had a brief stint as managing partner at Bright Blue Day after more than eight years at the Post Office, where she was initially head of integrated marketing before becoming head of marketing and digital.

Neudecker's predecessor, Macleod, played a major part in TfL's communications for 15 years.

Vernon Everitt, managing director for customers, communication and technology at TfL, said: "Neudecker will play a leading role in our recovery from the pandemic, helping us win back Londoners and visitors to public transport and active travel and restoring our fare revenues. Neudecker will also lead on overall customer strategy, commercial advertising and sponsorship and promotion of our brand."

Neudecker added: "It is an exciting opportunity and the importance of marketing and communications has never been greater. As London continues to recover from this pandemic, it is vital that the city's iconic public transport network successfully welcomes customers back in a safe, clean and accessible way."

