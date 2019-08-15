Gurjit Degun
TfL calls ad review

The incumbent is VCCP.

TfL: it is tendering for a three-year contract
Transport for London is on the hunt for an agency to work on its through-line-account.

It includes work for other Greater London Authority departments such as the London Fire Brigade, the Met Police and the London Legacy Development Corporation.

The body has issued a tender for the brief, which is going through the OJEU process. The winning agency will be awarded a three-year contract and there will be an option to extend this for a further year.

TfL kicked off the process yesterday (15 August) and expects to appoint a new agency in spring 2020. AAR is assisting with the pitch.

The incumbent is VCCP, which has held the account since 2016 when it beat Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Engine and Ogilvy & Mather in a pitch process that lasted nine months. Before this the account was run by M&C Saatchi for 15 years.

VCCP’s work for TfL includes "The Ultra Low Emission Zone" which is part of London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s goal to clean up London’s air pollution, and "When your foot goes down the risks go up", which was aimed at drivers.

Miranda Leedham, head of customer marketing and behaviour change at Transport for London, said: "We are undertaking a statutory review of our creative account for marketing and behaviour change projects, which includes ‘through the line’ marketing, such as cinema and radio advertising, social media, content creation, print design and below the line.

"As the role of marketing continues to evolve, and as we become more commercially focused, we are taking this opportunity to ensure that we have the best arrangements in place to meet future challenges and ensure best value."

A spokeswoman for VCCP added: "We are incredibly proud of the work we have produced with the TfL team and I can confirm we will be participating in the statutory review."

