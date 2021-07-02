TfL e-scooter-trial brand Tier creates obstacle course

Tier, the mobility service brand that is part of the TfL e-scooter trial, has created an obstacle course that riders can use to test out their scooters.

The 100-metre test track, which is open in Westfield White City, features common London obstacles, including a stylised double-decker bus, a mini Tower Bridge, parked cars, forks in the road, roundabouts, cycle lanes, traffic lights and cobbles.

Live DJs will be at the track, which is open for two days from today (2 July), to keep the riders entertained.

Those who want to try out the track can book their slot via Eventbrite and will receive gifts at the event including a personalised Tier helmet and a code for a free ride.

The track has been built by Mission in association with IMA Global.

From 7 June electric scooter rental trials began in selected London boroughs. Riders need to be over the age of 18 and hold a full or provisional driving licence.