Emmet McGonagle
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

TfL focuses on emotional impact on children in road-safety film

Ad aims to avoid traditional shock tactics of road-safety ads.

Transport for London has unveiled a new campaign highlighting the negative impact of speeding on passengers.

Created by VCCP, "Watch your speed" follows the fear experienced by two children in the back of a speeding car, later accompanied by the eerie sound of a road accident. The ad ends with the tagline: "Watch your speed. Everyone else does."

The campaign launches across TV, radio and out-of-home, which features close-up shots of passengers and their wide-eyed responses to speeding.

It was written by Rich Stoney, art directed by Dave Hobbs and directed by Steve Reeves through Another. The media agency is Wavemaker.

Speaking to Campaign, Miranda Leedham, head of customer and marketing behaviour at TfL, said the organisation had made a conscious effort to avoid the traditional shock tactics of road-safety ads.

"Rather than trying to shock drivers into reassessing their behaviour, we're looking at the pressure of social impacts and what other people think about their driver's actions on the road," she said.

"Driving behaviour is a particularly challenging area to tackle – in London, everyone thinks they're a great driver and not part of the problem, so using people who are important to the driver was a really interesting way to go for the heartstrings, engage with people's emotions and articulate how people feel rather than just going for gore and horror."

Research commissioned by TfL found that two-thirds of car passengers have felt uncomfortable with speed when driven by a friend or family member.

A further 30% admitted that they would feel uncomfortable asking people close to them to slow down, suggesting London’s drivers may be unaware of how their driving impacts the people around them emotionally.

The campaign launches alongside TfL’s "Vision zero" initiative, which aims to eradicate deaths and serious injuries from London’s roads by 2041.

So far this year, 103 people have died on London’s roads, with police records suggesting 37% of all deaths and serious injuries are caused by speeding.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

Promoted

October 15, 2019
Will you share your search habits?

Will you share your search habits?

Promoted

October 15, 2019
Why magazines still matter, define and drive change

Why magazines still matter, define and drive change

Promoted

October 14, 2019
How Specsavers' ad raises a much-needed giggle

How Specsavers' ad raises a much-needed giggle

Promoted

October 14, 2019