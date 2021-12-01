Shauna Lewis
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

TfL pauses road safety ad after ASA complaints and Twitter backlash

The ad, by VCCP London, has been accused – largely by cyclists – of encouraging dangerous driving, placing equal blame on cyclists and drivers, while showing an illegally close pass.

TfL: Ad part of 'See their side' campaign
TfL: Ad part of 'See their side' campaign

A Transport for London ad campaign depicting a near miss between a car driver and cyclist has been put on hold after generating a Twitter backlash and complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority.

TfL confirmed to Campaign that it had paused the ad while it considers feedback to the campaign.

The ad watchdog has received approximately 70 complaints at last count about the ad, which was created by VCCP London.

While the work is designed to encourage empathy between road users, complainants have taken issue with the spot, claiming it encourages dangerous driving and puts equal blame on cyclists and drivers while showing an illegally close pass.

Twitter users also weighed in, with presenter Jeremy Vine tweeting: “This advert seems to be suggesting that you shouldn’t be upset if someone drives into you. No concept whatsoever of the power imbalance: one has airbags, the other is just a bag of blood.”​​

The ad was launched as part of a campaign for Road Safety Week, titled “See their side”. It is part of the Mayor of London’s wider Vision Zero objective to achieve zero deaths and zero serious injuries on London’s roads by 2041.

Launched with the intention of running for several years, the integrated campaign called for empathy between road users.

In the spot, a cyclist and a vehicle driver are shown in a near-collision. After shouting at each other through the car window, they come to the realisation they had both been scared. Simultaneously calming down, they both check how the other feels.

Finally, the ad ends with the voiceover, “If we understood how we really make each other feel, our roads would be safer.”

A TfL spokesperson said: “We’re committed to Vision Zero and the elimination of all deaths and serious injuries from London’s roads. That’s why we consistently invest in safer junctions, protected cycle routes, lower speed limits and other important work to make London’s streets safer for everyone.

“The aim of this campaign is to challenge the sometimes divergent nature of London’s road culture and to encourage all road users to be more empathetic when travelling. We know that people walking and cycling are much more vulnerable on the roads than other groups of road users, and this campaign is not designed to suggest otherwise.

“We have decided to pause the ‘See their side’ ad campaign while we consider the feedback that we have received. We remain committed to improving the road culture in London and reducing road danger.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Confidence and you - do you have all you need for success?

Confidence and you - do you have all you need for success?

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
Brands must ‘embrace joy’ to succeed on TikTok

Brands must ‘embrace joy’ to succeed on TikTok

Promoted

November 29, 2021
“We’re moving from precision to prediction”

“We’re moving from precision to prediction”

Promoted

November 29, 2021
Connected Communities: how Meta can build your brand

Connected Communities: how Meta can build your brand

Promoted

November 25, 2021