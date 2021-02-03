TfL picks creative agency after epic pitch

Transport for London has reappointed VCCP to its through-the-line marketing and behaviour change account after a pitch process that has taken almost 18 months to complete.

The Chime Communications shop emerged victorious in a four-way pitch against Adam & Eve/DDB, M&C Saatchi and Ogilvy. Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and FCB Inferno were involved at an earlier stage in the process, which was assisted by AAR.

VCCP, which was first appointed to the account in 2016 (a month before Sadiq Khan’s election as London Mayor), is awarded a two-year contract with an option for a further two years.

Having chosen the shortlist in December 2019, TfL held pitch presentations in February 2020 – but two months later, the process was paused as the transport body focused on dealing with the drop in revenue, staffing and safety challenges caused by the Covid pandemic.

The process resumed in October, and the four agencies pitched again in November.

VCCP’s brief will include broadcast, social media, content creation, print design, direct and face-to-face marketing, and will see the agency working on projects including the delayed launch of the Elizabeth Line (Crossrail), which is now expected in 2022, and the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone

Miranda Leedham, head of customer marketing and behaviour change at TfL, said: “We are pleased to be continuing our partnership with VCCP. Their proposals build on the great results we have achieved to date and I’m looking forward to continuing this success going forward.

“I’d like to thank VCCP and all the companies who bid for the contract. The challenges that TfL faces have changed dramatically this past year, and all bidders rose to the challenge to adapt their pitches. This new contract will help ensure that marketing can play its vital part in supporting TfL and London's wider economic recovery.”

TfL’s media agency is Wavemaker (formerly MEC), which has held the business since 2005 and was reappointed in 2016.