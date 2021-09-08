Fayola Douglas
TfL seeks new title sponsor for London cable car

The 10-year deal with Emirates is due to end in June 2022

TfL: cable car is currently called Emirates Air Line
TfL is on the hunt for a brand to become title sponsor of its London  cable car, as its 10-year deal with Emirates is set to expire in June 2022.

The cable car service, currently called Emirates Air Line, runs between Greenwich and Docklands. TfL has begun the process of seeking a new commercial partner.

The new deal will be for a minimum of three years and would provide a partner with an opportunity to rename London's cable car in collaboration with TfL, helping to promote their brand to London and an international audience via the Tube map.

Josh Crompton, TfL's head of the cable car, said: "Our cable car is unique to London and it provides spectacular views for those wanting to cross the Thames to get to the Royal Docks or Greenwich Peninsula.

"These latest figures show that it remains as popular as ever with Londoners and visitors. The Emirates Air Line is an instantly recognisable part of London now and we are keen to work with a brand following our successful 10-year partnership with Emirates.

"This exciting opportunity will allow the successful brand to get both national and global awareness, building on the success of this unique part of the London transport network as well as feature on the Tube map."

The cable car takes about 10 minutes to cross the River Thames, connecting Greenwich Peninsula near The O2 and the Royal Docks near ExCeL London. It also plays host to events, such as Champagne flights, live music performances, family events, speed dating, sky-high dining and book launches. It has also been used to transport the Rugby World Cup and ATP Finals tennis trophies.

Boutros Boutros, Emirates' divisional senior vice-president, corporate communications, marketing and brand, said: "Emirates is proud to have helped establish what has become an iconic part of the London skyline and to have contributed to the regeneration of the local area in the process.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed our great 10-year partnership, but it is now time to pass the baton on to a new partner. We wish the team behind this unique experience all the very best in the future and will watch with pride."

