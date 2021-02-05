TfL set to launch media review

Transport for London, the capital’s public transport company, is set to begin a review of its UK media planning and buying requirements.

The statutory review process could start as soon as later this month, a source close to the review told Campaign, with a formal pitch taking place on 28 July.

WPP’s Wavemaker has held the contract for the Tube, bus and tram provider’s advertising media buying for the last 14 years. MEC, which became Wavemaker in 2017, was first appointed to the business in 2007 and was last reappointed in 2016, when the account was worth £10m.

The media review comes soon after TfL completed its protracted creative agency search and reappointed VCCP. AAR, which advised on the advertising agency pitch, is believed to be supporting TfL again with the media review.

A spokeswoman for TfL told Campaign: "The procurement process for the new contract for a media agency partner will begin this year. Further details will be available in due course."