TfL urges drivers and cyclists to 'See their side' in Road Safety Week campaign

The campaign, developed by VCCP, is part of the Mayor of London’s Vision Zero objective.

Transport for London has launched a campaign for Road Safety Week, entitled “See their side”, which aims to assuage the road rage of everyday travel incidents.

The campaign launches today (17 November), with the spot at the heart of the Mayor of London’s Vision Zero objective to achieve zero deaths and zero serious injuries on London’s roads by 2041. Accordingly, the campaign will run for several years in helping achieve this objective.

Developed by VCCP and directed by HLA's Simon Ratigan, the spot follows a car driver and a bike rider as they travel in parallel along the same road. Narrowly avoiding a collision, they both come skidding to a halt and begin yelling at each other through the window of the car.

The shouting appears to be purely for the benefit of their own frustration and the sounds of their voices eventually become background noise. Their inner monologues then become more prominent. “Why am I shouting? This isn’t me,” the bike rider thinks.

Both of them are internally reeling from the near-crash. They think about how close they came to potentially hurting each other and the fear the other must have felt. Eventually, they check in on how the other actually feels, and a voiceover concludes: “If we understood how we really make each other feel, our roads would be safer.”

Ultimately, the ad aims to highlight the lack of empathy and understanding that road users often have for each other.

The film will be broadcast on TV, in cinemas, and supported with out of home. Media planning and buying was by Wavemaker.

Miranda Leedham, head of customer marketing and behaviour change at transport for London, said: “At TfL we want to make London safer for all. We’re incredibly passionate about this objective and 'See their side' is a film we wanted our audience to resonate with.

"The end product is a film which pulls at the heart-strings and really encourages all road users to wake up and think about the potential of their actions.

“We’re fully behind helping the mayor achieve his Vision Zero ambition to eradicate deaths and serious injuries from our roads and make London a safer place to live.”

Simon Learman, creative director at VCCP London, added: “We set out to create a film that directly tackles the tribal culture which currently dominates London’s roads. By dramatising how we really feel in moments of tension on London streets, we start to break down the barriers between road users and engender a greater spirit of understanding and generosity."

