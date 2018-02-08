TfL's Chris Macleod scoops new customer director role

TfL's Chris Macleod: taking on new customer director role

Previously the TfL marketing director, in his new role Macleod will also have two newly-created chief customer officers reporting to him with responsibility for different modes of transport.

Macleod has been at TfL since 2007. Before that he had a stint as marketing director at Papa John's Europe but started his career agency-side, working at McCann Erickson and Collett Dickenson Pearce.

Commenting on the move, Macleod said: "Effective marketing is about more than just marcomms and these changes will enable us to provide a more integrated, end-to-end service to all our customers, focused on addressing the key issues and opportunities."

Ahead of the 2012 Olympic Games, TfL focused on improving its customer offering across its service. Working under the "Every journey matters" drive, the transport authority said it has recorded a progressive improvement in its customer metrics and ratings, supported by significant investment in service improvements.

TfL’s customer focus has been increasingly powered by digital innovation. It is trialling customer service bots with Facebook and last year won the Mobile Innovation category at Campaign’s Marketing New Thinking Awards for its use of Twitter notifications.

On 19 February, TfL will open the tender for brands to bid for six exclusive commercial launch partnerships for the new Elizabeth Line service.