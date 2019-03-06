Ben Bold
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

TfL's 'junk food' ban rejects ad containing fresh produce

TfL has rejected an ad for delivery firm Farmdrop because of imagery of fresh produce.

The Farmdrop ad containing bacon, eggs and butter that was rejected by TfL
The Farmdrop ad containing bacon, eggs and butter that was rejected by TfL

Transport for London's definition of junk food has resulted in a seemingly draconian decision to rebuff an ad bearing images of fresh bacon, eggs and butter.

The work submitted by produce delivery firm Farmdrop has been rejected by TfL because it contains imagery of foods high in fat, salt of sugar (HFSS), which typically constitute heavily processed products such as fizzy drinks, crisps and chocolate bars.

The ad in question featured a photograph of a family's kitchen table, on which is an array of fresh food  including containing bacon, butter and eggs. The image has been cut to remove those products in order to pass muster. According to Farmdrop, it was told by TfL sales agent Exterion that the foods were "not high fat, sugar and salt compliant".

In a blogpost on its website, Farmdrop wrote: "Naturally, we were pretty shocked that a picture of some fresh groceries with a healthy mixture of fruits and vegetables, dairy, eggs and cupboard staples would flout TfL’s new junk food rules.

"But it turns out that TfL scores foods individually according to a nutrient profiling model created by the government. It’s a pretty crude measure and means that foods you would still think of as junk, like fizzy drinks with artificial sweeteners or low-fat fried foods, could in some scenarios comply with the new regulations."

The company pointed out that TfL adheres to the standards of the Advertising Standards Authority.

"According to the ASA, a McDonald’s Happy Meal is not a junk food product because 80% of the mains, and 100% of the sides are non-HFSS," Farmdrop said. "But swapping out sugar for a sweetener or fruit for chips, doesn’t detract from the fact that this is still a fast-food company promoting meals with fried foods to kids."

Introduced by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, the ban on junk food advertising has been met with no shortage of controversy. The Advertising Association has warned that regulation is "complicated" for advertisers, while TfL has promised to help brands win exemptions if they get caught up unfairly in the "unintended consequences" of the ban.

Farmdrop has applied for an exception to the rule, but a "decision won't be made soon enough for this campaign". The company said that it fully supported Khan's ban, but was concerned as to how it was being implemented.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA

Saatchi's Rose on the 5 best TV ads of the moment

Promoted

Added 46 hours ago
Pass the P's and the big data, please

Pass the P's and the big data, please

Promoted

March 01, 2019
AGENCY
1 in 2 leave their jobs for 'new challenge'

1 in 2 leave their jobs for 'new challenge'

Promoted

February 28, 2019
More trust please, we're British

More trust please, we're British

Promoted

February 28, 2019