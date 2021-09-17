A thank you to Tony from two of The Watford Course's final alumni

A couple of months ago, we were finishing up our incredible year with Tony Cullingham, so to hear that our year was the last is incredibly sad.

The Watford Course wasn’t designed to be a walk in the park. That was clear even before we got onto it. As part of our entrance test, we had to make our own musical instruments and play the Peruvian national anthem – a certified banger. Our first day of the course then saw us having to put on solo stand-up comedy performances.

That’s what made it so amazing. It was completely mad.

Every day we’d trek up to Watford for eight hours of having our ideas thrown in the bin. We’d return home at 8pm dreaming of ads, wake up at 6am the next day, and shoot films on the weekend. And even after all that, we were excited to do it all again.

Because the trek to Watford, the 20 briefs a week, and the lost weekends were all part-and-package of the big question: how much do you want to be in advertising?

When we got to the end of the course, we felt like we had just started. The year had disappeared in a blink. But one thing had changed; we started the course with a class of eight. We ended the course with a family of 200 ex-Watfords, mentoring us and rooting for us to succeed.

Tony prepared you for the world of advertising like no other. He taught us to think simply, have resilience and most importantly to be kind. That amazing teaching and mentorship from Tony meant that two weeks after starting our first placement, we were hired as junior creatives at Neverland.

Watford wasn’t just a course, it was a way of being. When you’ve had to stand up and play the Peruvian national anthem on instruments you’ve just made, you can do anything.

We know that nothing lasts forever, but with it being such a recent experience for us, thinking that the course won’t be opening its doors again is very sad.

We’re sure that whatever comes next will be fantastic – it’s vital for our industry that it is – but The Watford Course was something very special and we are so honoured to have been part of it.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Tony. Here’s to simple.

Graduates of the Watford Course 2021, Flora McConnell and River Borromeo, are now a junior creative team at Neverland.